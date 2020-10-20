Today, 12 Upshur County residents will oversee the county's first jury trial since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The trial for Eric Gibbs, who is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Gilmer Civic Center. Twelve jurors and one alternate were chosen during jury selection Monday, also at the civic center.
This marks the county's first jury trial in more than six months, with District Attorney Billy Byrd noting the last trial was in February.
"We had a record turnout of jurors Monday at our jury selection," Byrd said, noting that the community seems ready to return to performing civic duties. "Because we have to social distance the jurors at jury selection, we only had space for so many inside the civic center. We had hundreds come who had to be excused before they even entered the building."
In Gilmer, about 500 jurors were summoned Monday with the Gilmer Civic Center having space to seat 105 people, 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler said. Jury selection involved seating potential jurors 6 feet apart inside the civic center, and the county's operating process included screening potential jurors for COVID-19 by asking a series of questions and taking temperatures.
Jury trials in Upshur and counties across the state halted when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Now, the Texas Office of Court Administration requires judges in counties that wish to have a jury trial to submit an operating plan that must be pre-approved.
One of the main components to the plans is finding a space large enough to house potential jurors while also allowing for social distancing. Upshur County chose to partner with the Gilmer Civic Center, while Gregg County courts have used space at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for jury selection.
The courts also must have enough space to social distance for the trials themselves. In Upshur County, the court will also use the Civic Center for the trials, Fowler said.
Trials will be held in the Etex room in the south building of the Gilmer Civic Center while the kitchen, also in the south building, will be used as space for jury deliberation, Fowler said.
All trial participants, including jurors, witnesses, attorneys, security and court staff, will wear face coverings and will be screened before entering the building, according to Upshur County's plan for trials. All participants also will be 6 feet apart from each other.
Additionally, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building, including at restrooms, the witness stand, each counsel table and in the kitchen area, according to the county's plan.
While this week marks the first jury trial since February, there have been other court-related hearings happening in the county. Fowler said when the pandemic began, Upshur County limited its courts to essential family law cases, such as issuing temporary restraining or protective orders. As the situation loosened up, the county began to hear child support cases, divorces and other matters.
Criminal cases have been limited to only those in which a defendant wants to plead, he said. Fowler and Byrd each noted that a benefit of this week's jury selection was that about 25 defendants chose to plea after jurors were summonsed.
"That was very beneficial because it allowed us to clear a number of cases off our docket," Fowler said.
Gibbs was the only defendant on this week's docket call who requested a jury trial, Byrd said.
Byrd said Gibbs is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle for an incident that occurred in June 2019 between FM 1795 and Caribou Lane Road in western Upshur County.