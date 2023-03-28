An Upshur County man has been charged in the death of his father after a roofing crew found the man's body outside his home.
Michael Timothy Caffey, 45, was held Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge, awaiting transport to the Upshur County Jail.
At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Upshur County deputies responded to a dead body call at a residence in the 2400 block of Airstrip Road, according to the Upshur County sheriff's office.
Workers had arrived at the residence for a roofing job and found the body of Timothy Allen Caffey, 66, the sheriff's office said, adding that evidence indicated he was the victim of a homicide.
The home belonged to Timothy Caffey, and investigators learned he lived there with his son.
On Monday afternoon, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies contacted Upshur County and advised they had found Michael Caffey in a neighborhood near Liberty City.
Residents in the neighborhood had contacted the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office because Michael Caffey was wandering the streets and walking onto residential properties.
Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb and other Upshur County personnel responded to the scene to speak to Michael Caffey, and while there, investigators found evidence linking him to the death of his father.
Michael Caffey was transported to the Gregg County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant while Upshur County investigators produced a warrant for murder.
"Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb wishes to thank Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and his investigators and deputies for their assistance in this case," the Upshur County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.