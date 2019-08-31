A 47-year-old Upshur County man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his three adopted children, District Attorney Billy Byrd's office reported.
Monti Bergamini was given a 50-year-sentence and will have to register as a sex offender for life if paroled.
The case began in April after an underage girl told her mother about the abuse. That led to two other minor children also coming forward, Byrd's office reported.
Bergamini waived his right to a grand jury review of his case as part of his plea.