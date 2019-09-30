GILMER — Lawyers and residents will have to plan ahead to conduct business in the Upshur County Courthouse during Yamboree week, after commissioners reduced operating hours for most county offices during the festival.
The 82nd East Texas Yamboree, always held the third week in October, has traditionally led the county to close the courthouse on Thursday and Friday of that week, but it has been open on Wednesdays.
During a regular court meeting Monday, Upshur County Pct. 3 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson motioned that county offices inside the courthouse and the Rock Building close at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 — the first official day of the festival.
The motion passed unanimously, despite County Clerk Terri Ross saying that her staff planned to work the entire day.
"If we're here working, we have to keep them open," Ross said.
Pct. 1 Constable Gene Dolle said several roads around the courthouse would likely be blocked off by Oct. 15, with others who attended the Commissioners Court meeting saying that some road closures will begin Oct. 14.
That's when County Judge Todd Tefteller told Ross, "I think you could still be in your office if the office is closed." He continued that a "main issue" would be attorneys who need to file a case ahead of a statute of limitations deadline.
Anyone in the county who needed to go in to work when the courthouse is closed could request a key to enter, he said.