Next year's U.S. Census has area leaders forming committees and urging potential count-takers to join in making sure every East Texan is accurately accounted for in 2020.
"I think it’s going very well," Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill said about the city's efforts. "We’ve got a lot of excitement and understanding about the need to do better in 2020 on getting all of our residents counted."
Upshur County is forming a Complete Count Committee of residents for the census. Evie Henson, a partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau and a Gilmer native, spoke to the Upshur County Commissioners Court on Monday.
The bureau is hiring area residents for full-time jobs in data entry, inside canvassing and numeration, she said. The jobs pay between $15 and $18 an hour.
"It is a vital, important piece to make sure everyone has an accurate count of citizens in Gilmer and Upshur County," Henson said.
The city of Longview formed a similar panel this past month of representatives from more than 60 education, church, social and health agencies.
That committee had its first meeting Sept. 19.
Next week, committee members will undergo census training either Tuesday or Wednesday.
"All of our committee members have to go through complete count committee training that is provided by the Census Bureau," Hill said, "so they will be getting all sorts of information from our local census representative, who will give them all of the facts they will need to go out and communicate with our citizens."
In November and December, census workers will educate the community through flyers and other information, Henson said.
In the first three months of 2020, workers will actively engage with residents leading up to April 1, when census forms are to be completed and returned to the federal government. Forms will be accepted until July 31, and workers will try to reach everyone through websites, social media, sports activities and other outlets — all in an effort to keep more of the $675 billion in federal funding "in our town," Henson said.
"I have seen firsthand ... what an undercount does for our area," she said. "If you know somebody that needs some work ... you'd be doing the county a favor."