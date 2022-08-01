Upshur County officials are looking for a 30-year-old man whose disappearance they called suspicious.
Corey Dean Williams of La Porte was last seen at about midnight Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer, according to a statement released by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was found off Azalea Road near Texas 154 east of Gilmer.
The sheriff’s office has used a drone with heat-seeking equipment to search for Williams along with K-9 officers from the office and private cadaver dogs with the Harleton Fire Department. On Sunday, a mounted team from Sit ‘Em Down Cowboy Church in Big Sandy searched for Williams but found no further evidence of him.
Williams was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office. He has the letter C tattooed between the thumb and index finger on his right hand and the letter W between the thumb and index finger of his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattooed on the right side of his chest.
“The Sheriff’s Office does consider Mr. Williams’ disappearance as suspicious,” the statement says. “Items found in the car suggest that the incident may be related to narcotics use or a related transaction.”
Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541.