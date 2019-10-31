There was nothing cold about the emotions running throughout the Upshur County Commissioners Court decision Thursday to pick a contractor for Information Technology maintenance and support.
The court’s 3-1 vote to move on from longtime contractor Inline Network Integration LLC and its beloved support tech Estella Sheets rested on a cold reality of money — $21,000, to be exact.
Geek Your PC, doing business as Gilmer Computer Tech, was awarded the county’s IT contract going forward at a yearly rate of $48,000.
Commissioners Jay Miller and Dustin Nicholson and County Judge Todd Tefteller picked Geek Your PC in spite of statements from multiple elected officials who voiced support for staying with Inline.
Inline handled Upshur County’s IT maintenance for years also at $48,000, but the Longview-based company wanted to increase its cost to the county to $69,000, an amount that was more than what the county budgeted, Auditor Connie Williams said.
The decision involved more than money, however.
On Oct. 17, commissioners were deadlocked 2-2 on the matter, with Nicholson and Miller picking Geek Your PC and Tefteller and Commissioner Frank Berka picking Inline. Commissioner Paul Gentry was absent because of illness.
With Gentry returning to court Thursday, Berka abstained, saying that he voted Oct. 17 because he “owed it to my fellow commissioner to have a full panel here to make that decision.”
Before his abstention, Berka said despite his conservative nature, he didn’t believe that Geek Your PC owner Erin Wade could “hold the line” and that he feared that the county will either have to consider a new IT contract or worse.
“I certainly hope that what it doesn’t develop into is that we have an in-house IT, because we had that, and that was a nightmare,” Berka said.
Gentry said such decisions are especially hard in communities such as Gilmer and Upshur County.
As she looked at Wade, Gentry said, “She’s been to my grandkids’ birthday parties. I’ve been to her kids’ birthday parties. There’s history there, and, unfortunately, you can’t make those decisions based on how you feel about somebody, and I hope you know,” Gentry told Wade, “this has been a gut-wrenching thing, because I started out going to abstain because of a friendship.”
Wade replied, “I understand.”
Among the officials who asked commissioners to keep Sheets was Pct. 1 Constable Gene Dolle, who said, “We know what we’ve got with Estella.”
Miller was most vocal in supporting Geek Your PC, noting that Sheets is not a county employee but instead works for Inline.
“Her company could move her. She could quit, or they could fire her. She may not be here in this contract for the year,” Miller said. “It’s not about Estella (Sheets). It’s about Inline.”
Tefteller said that after his Oct. 17 vote, he thought more about Inline’s $69,000 bid and resented “being made to feel like, ‘Well, you’re stuck with us, and we’re going to have to change.’”
Still, he had high praise for Sheets.
“I’m almost kin to Estella. She’s five star. If she asks me for a job reference, it’s going to five star to, like, I wish we had her,” the judge said.
After the vote, the court applauded Sheets “for everything she’s done for us,” Tefteller said.