Upshur County commissioners will host a second pair of public hearings during a 10:30 a.m. session Friday in the County Courtroom on the third floor of the Upshur County courthouse.
The court also will consider continuing its burn ban.
The hearings will be followed by an exhaustive discussion with the county’s insurance consultant. County Judge Todd Tefteller estimates employee health insurance will take up $3 million of his $16.8 million spending proposal.
The budget is partially supported by a 2-cent property tax increase, to 61.5 cents per $100 property valuation. The rate would bring a $615 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
Tefteller hopes to win final approval of the 2019-20 budget Sept. 16.