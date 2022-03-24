The tornado that ripped through Upshur County Monday night "mangled" a portion of the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative's system, breaking more than 60 power poles and leaving about 3,000 customers without electricity.
Repairs could be completed by Friday night if everything goes well, though, said Tony McCullough, the nonprofit organization's marketing and communications manager. In addition to its own employees, Upshur Rural brought in "all the contractors" it could to assist in restoration.
"They've worked around the clock," he said, adding Tuesday morning that it was possible some Upshur Rural customers would see their power restored that day.
McCullough said after the storm hit Monday night he drove around, looking at the damage it did and seeing how he could help people.
"Everyone has seen the damage to the homes. It's devastating," he said. "The damage to the lines was just incredible. (The tornado) would break the trees, throw them into the lines and and then it looks like it just twisted and just mangled the system."
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative has more than 47,000 customers in a 2,180-square-mile service area, with the tornado affecting electric customers primarily in Upshur County, McCullough said.
McCullough said that one challenge that could be multiplied by the storm repairs is the issue of supplies — something industries across the country are reporting.
"There is such a limited supply of poles, and especially transformers," McCullough said. "If you can get them, you order a large supply of them. Some of those suppliers require that you buy for the year."
Limited availability is compounded by factors such as growth in new home construction.
"That's our concern is having enough supply to get through the end of the year," he said, though he said this kind of storm response takes priority.
He said he's seen East Texas respond to the storm the way it usually does to disasters -- with people showing up to help each other.
"It is such an inspiration to see that right now," McCullough said.