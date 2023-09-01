GILMER — Upshur County has proposed a lower 2023-24 property tax rate along with an $18.6 million budget that would help fund a courthouse renovation project.
However, some residents disagree with commissioners' spending priorities.
Upshur County officials discussed the budget and tax rate during a public hearing and commissioners court meeting Thursday.
Commissioners want to lower the county’s property tax rate from 59.9 cents per $100 valuation to 49.6 cents.
Although the tax rate would be cut, residents would pay more in taxes because property appraisal valuations have increased, County Judge Todd Tefteller said. As a result, the county will receive about $1.1 million more in tax revenue this year. The value of newly constructed properties contributed to the additional revenue.
The average value of a homestead in the county is $195,845. Taxes on a property of that value will increase $20.14 annually, Tefteller said.
The budget and new tax rate are set to be adopted during a Sept. 15 meeting.
Residents speak up
The majority of the new tax revenue would be used to fund the nearly $13 million restoration of the county’s 90-year-old courthouse in Gilmer, County Auditor Connie Williams said. That money also would be used to pay other costs related to the project, such as rent for the temporary courthouse while the three-year project is underway.
The county received a $5.2 million grant from the Texas Historical Commission to renovate the aging building. The county expects to pay roughly $7.6 million toward the project, Williams said. The county may receive close to $1 million more in state grant funding, Tefteller said.
“To me, that courthouse will be the equivalent to the Alamo,” Tefteller said. “It’s a desecration of a venerated object not to take care of that building because our forebears, I want to remind y’all, didn’t have the money, either. The only reason they got it built is because of the oil boom.”
Two Upshur County residents who attended Thursday's budget hearing said they believe funding for road and bridge improvements should have been more of a priority.
“Courthouses are a beautiful thing, and they’re a mainstay of Texas cities and towns,” Richard Smith said after the meeting. “But I just don’t think the time is right to do it. I think it should be at a different time, and they should put more effort into helping out with the roads to get here to the courthouse instead of doing the courthouse and then worrying about the roads later on down the road.”
Mike Spencer, a former commissioner, said he believes commissioners should have lowered the property tax rate further to give more relief to property owners.
“With the higher inflation rates on property, I would have definitely gone to the no new tax rate,” Spencer said, referring to the minimum tax rate commissioners could set. “Give them a break. This economy’s changing. It’s changing quick.”
Smith and Spencer said they believe the courthouse renovation project should have been put to a public vote because of the significant cost.
“A lot of times, they say everybody wants it, and that’s only the squeaky wheel talking,” Spencer said. “Road and bridge needs a work-over.”
Commissioners said the county has been seeking grant funding for more than 20 years to renovate the courthouse. If the county turned down the grant, money and effort would be wasted, and the county wouldn’t be able to get it again, Commissioner Dustin Nicholson said.
Commissioners also said the county is working to improve roads and bridges. During the meeting, commissioners voted to hire Phil Stegall, a 19-year employee of the county road and bridge department, as the department administrator. Stegall has filled the role on an interim basis this year.
“Here in the last probably month and a half, we’ve got more work done and more accomplished than we’ve done in the last two years,” Commissioner Gene Dolle said. “I think you’re going to see a whole lot more in the future. There are some changes that’s coming about, so that’s happening. It hasn’t happened for 20 years before, but it is happening now.”
Tefteller said he understands that inflation and higher tax payments put property owners in a difficult financial position. However, he said the courthouse needs to be preserved for practical and historical purposes.
“Eight out of 10 people I talk to are like after me with pitchforks and torches to take care of that building,” Tefteller said. “They’re the kind of people that are respectful, that keep up their mama and daddy’s graves at the cemetery. … Fact is, some people are against any progress anytime, anywhere, under any circumstances.”
The county is not going into debt to finance the courthouse project, Williams said.
Although Smith, Spencer and county officials disagreed on some budget priorities, the hearing largely remained civil. Outside the temporary courthouse after the hearing, Smith and Tefteller shook hands.
“You should come back more,” Tefteller said to Smith. “I always appreciate when people come.”
“I come as often as I can,” Smith said.
Budget highlights
The 2023-24 budget would allocate roughly $280,000 to give county employees $1,200 annual pay raises, Williams said. A few employees would receive more.
The county has 208 employees.
Upshur County has been paying its employees less than other counties of similar size in the state, she said.
“You cannot keep and retain and hire people if you’re at the bottom end,” Williams said. “We haven’t been able to give as much as we wanted, but we have been able to make strides toward getting people better salaries.”
The only elected officials who’ll receive pay raises are the county sheriff and constables. Commissioners previously voted to raise their salaries to meet a minimum salary requirement in a new state grant program.
By meeting the salary requirement, the county will receive state funding to give raises to county deputies, jailers and district attorney’s office workers, Williams said. The goal of the grant program is to reduce law enforcement staffing shortages in rural counties.
The budget also would set aside about $591,000 to implement a new computer database system for the court clerk, jail and district attorney’s office.
Tyler Technologies’ programs would allow for a more efficient transfer of information between county offices, Williams said. The new system would save employees time and be more user-friendly. It has a $220,775 annual cost to maintain, Williams said.
Largely because of the one-time database implementation cost, this year’s budget expenses would exceed projected revenues by about $376,000. The county plans to pull from its reserve funds to make up the difference. Williams said the county will bring revenues and expenses back in line next year.
In other business Thursday, commissioners voted to extend the county’s burn ban until Sept. 15.