GILMER — At least 10% raises are coming to Upshur County election workers.
Along with pay raises for elections clerks and judges, donated upgrades at the Upshur County Library and a “No truck” sign on Bluebird Road also were approved by the Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
The court also tabled acceptance of Ronnie Mitchell’s resignation as Pct. 3 constable until its next regular meeting in November.
Constable resigns
In his resignation letter to the Upshur County Commissioners Court, Mitchell said he is stepping down “for medical reasons,” Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said. His resignation is effective Nov. 30.
Rather than accept the resignation, commissioners tabled it and, instead, called on interested people in the community to step forward if they want to serve in the role on an interim basis.
“I would suggest tabling it let word get out,” Tefteller said.
Nominations are being accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 14 — one day before commissioners’ next regular meeting Nov. 15.
Pay raises
Starting with the upcoming state constitutional amendment election Nov. 5, elections clerks and alternate judges will see their pay increase from $8 an hour to $9, while elections judges will be paid $10 an hour.
Elections Administrator Lory Harle said the total cost of about $2,500 for the upcoming election will come from her office’s budget, adding that Upshur County has the lowest pay for elections workers among its surrounding counties.
“We’ll still be the lowest (paying), probably,” Harle told commissioners.
The raises will continue for all 2020 elections. County Auditor Connie Williams said the county has money in its budget to afford the raises for next year.
“I think it’s a valid request, and I think it would be a minimal increase that we would make in 2020,” Williams said.
Commissioners also approved using the Upshur County Library for the Nov. 5 election.
Library donations
The Friends of the Upshur County Library is donating money to pay for a dozen LED 2-foot-by-4-foot drop ceiling lights and two ceiling fans that will be installed over the library’s teen area.
Library Director Cynthia King valued the equipment donation alone at about $2,500 but said installation costs haven’t been determined.
Last month, the court accepted a $50,000 donation from Dallas couple James and Emily Hartnett in memory of the late Gilmer native Donna Owen Spencer, who was attorney James Hartnett’s paralegal.
The donation will pay for renovations to the library’s teen room, which will be renamed to honor Spencer.
No trucks on Bluebird RoadAt Road Administrator Andy Jordan’s request, the commissioners court approved the installation of “No Trucks” signs on Bluebird Road in hopes of deterring commercial truck traffic on the popular cut-through lane.
Duoline Technologies’ plant is located on Bluebird Road at U.S. 271. Jordan said large trucks use Bluebird to cut back to Texas 300 South rather than drive north on U.S. 271 into Gilmer and turn onto Texas 300, resulting in damage to the county road.
“And it’s just as quick to go that way” down U.S. 271, Tefteller said, “and it’s much safer that way.”
Commercial trucks that violate the order on Bluebird Road can be issued citations, Jordan said, with possible fines as high as $500.
Pct. 1 Constable Gene Dolle asked whether the order would inhibit saltwater trucks from access to energy well sites.
Jordan answered that companies and drivers can get a permit to use the road, but when he monitored Bluebird Road traffic recently for a couple of days, he noticed that most of the traffic was related to Duoline.