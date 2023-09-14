GILMER — Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb says he’ll run for a third term as the county’s top law enforcement officer.
If reelected, Webb said he’ll continue investing in school safety measures and maintain the county’s increased law enforcement presence. He said he’ll also work to improve the department’s response to mental health crises and animal welfare issues in the county.
“I don’t make promises,” Webb said. “I told folks what I was going to do when I got in office, which is a commitment to them, the citizens of Upshur County, and that’s what I did. And that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Upshur County voters first elected Webb in 2016, and he was reelected in 2020. In an interview, he highlighted some of the changes at the sheriff’s office since he took office.
Voters will elect the county sheriff, tax assessor, two county commissioners and four county constables in 2024. Official filing for those offices will take place in November.
School safety
The 2022 school shooting in Uvalde changed the way law enforcement officers handle active-shooter situations and safety threats. As a result, Webb said his office has increased communication with local school superintendents and staged emergency response equipment at various schools.
“If we’re notified of an actionable or credible threat — or any threat, really — that starts a chain of events here at the sheriff’s office that we automatically go into overdrive to get to the bottom of what’s going on,” Webb said. “We don’t just wait until the next day. It doesn’t matter what time we receive that information. … We’ve done that several times already, and it’s worked out real well.”
Webb has expanded the office's school resource officer program from five to nine.
“I started with SROs in two school districts, which is Gilmer and Diana,” Webb said. “Now I cover Union Grove, Ore City, Union Hill, Harmony — it’s just taken off. … They’re doing a great job.”
Increased presence
Webb said he has set minimum deputy staffing requirements to ensure the county is “reasonably patrolled.” Four deputies are working on each shift, he said.
The office has 48 full-time deputies. That includes supervisors and deputies who work at the courthouse and jail, among other distinctions. Seventeen are patrol deputies. The office has seven reserve deputies who can assist with special operations and patrol public events.
Webb created a unit within the sheriff’s office trained to handle drug crimes and special investigations. The office has added a K-9 officer, Marco, that is trained in finding narcotics and tracking missing people.
Webb said he has increased training for deputies, jailers and supervisors in several areas, including report writing, use-of-force and leadership.
Mental health
Starting in January, the sheriff’s office will have a deputy focused on responding to residents’ mental health issues, Webb said.
Many of the people deputies come in contact with are experiencing mental health issues because of substance abuse or because they’ve not taken their medications, Webb said.
In addition to responding to calls for service, the deputy will work in the jail and with Community Healthcore, a mental health service in East Texas.
“Mental health is something we need to address here in the county,” Webb said. “It’s not going to be a quick fix by any means.”
Webb is also taking steps to increase mental health resources for law enforcement officers. A retired law enforcement officer has become the sheriff's office's first chaplain, and he is available to help deputies maintain their mental health, Webb said.
Other priorities
The sheriff’s office doesn’t have an animal control program, and creating one would be costly, Webb said. County veterinarians have helped the sheriff’s office by housing animals that deputies have seized.
“It’s not something that I’m going to be able to fix alone,” Webb said. “It’s going to take the commissioners court (to get) involved. It’s going to take the citizens of the county involved. With any animal control program, it’s going to be money-intensive.”
Webb said he has used more than $1 million in grants, donations and other funds outside the county budget to fund infrastructure upgrades within his office, including computer systems for patrol vehicles. Almost $460,000 were spent on radio system upgrades.
Webb’s law enforcement career began as a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1993. From 1995 to 2016, he worked for the Longview Police Department. He served as a special weapons and tactics officer, K-9 officer and supervisor, among other roles.
He said he’s running again so that he can continue to protect Upshur County residents.
“This isn’t my badge,” he said. “This is their badge, and I wear it, and I do their business.”