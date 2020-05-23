The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body found Saturday off of Crabapple Road about a mile from FM 1404, according to a statement from Sheriff Larry Webb.
A passerby saw the body and contacted the sheriff's office about noon.
The body appeared to be a fully-clothed white male with long hair and a beard.
The sheriff’s office has no missing persons cases that fit the body's description nor what appears to be a recent time of death, according to Webb.
An autopsy has been ordered, and the sheriff’s office is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541.