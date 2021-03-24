A Sulphur Springs man was accidentally electrocuted today after delivering feed to a residence near Diana, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived to PR 1112 off Owl Road and found the burned body of Quinton Mischon Lipscomb, 52, next to a feed truck. An extension boom on the truck was entangled in high wires, leading investigators to determine that Lipscomb was electrocuted.
Deputies believe Lipscomb may have been exiting the truck after it struck the wires, providing an electrical pathway to the ground. The land owner said Lipscomb had delivered feed to silos at the location several times in the past.