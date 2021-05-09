The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 at the sheriff’s office, 405 Titus St. in Gilmer.
The event will feature booths and stations that showcase the agency’s equipment and capabilities, including patrol, criminal investigations, drug enforcement, drone, K-9, jail and other services as well as a new communications room.
The sheriff’s office also plans to demonstrate its drone and K-9 unit, weather permitting.
At 11 a.m., the agency is set to recognize businesses and residents who have assisted with equipment or financial resources to acquire equipment.
The public is invited to the open house.