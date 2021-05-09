From staff reports
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance to bring back the Upshur County Project Lifesaver Program.
The program helps law enforcement agencies quickly locate a person who has wandered away from a caregiver, according to the alliance.
The Area Agency on Aging of Kilgore gave the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance funding to purchase the transmitters for the sheriff’s office.
“Project Lifesaver returning to Upshur County is an important step in protecting our at-risk residents,” said Sheriff Larry Webb. “We are so fortunate to have a partner like the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance involved in this effort.”
In addition to funding the equipment, the Area Agency on Aging donated money to help purchase transmitters for clients with Alzheimer’s or related dementia who may not be able to pay the $325 cost themselves, according to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. This will allow the agencies to provide the transmitters to families in need of the tracking device without the financial burden.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Gilmer Police Department, Big Sandy Police Department and Upshur County dispatch recently trained in the program
“Project Lifesaver is a Virginia-based nonprofit that provides small transmitter wristbands that emit individualized frequencies to law enforcement and rescue agencies to track individuals with cognitive conditions that wander,” said Beth Godsey, executive director of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. “We wanted to offer this to Upshur County caregivers to give them a peace of mind that their loved one could be found quickly.”
The transmitter is worn as a wristband by the client 24/7 and emits a unique, identifiable radio frequency tracking signal, according to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. If a client goes missing, the caregiver calls 911. Trained personnel will be dispatched to the area with receivers to locate the client.
Gregg County-Longview, Harrison County-Marshall-Hallsville and Marion County-Jefferson also are partnering with the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance to bring the program to their communities.
For information or to get a loved one fitted with a wristband, contact the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance at (903) 230-8001.