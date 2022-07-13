An Upshur County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murders of his grandfather and the man’s girlfriend.
Nicholas Cole Williams, 21, was found guilty this past week in the deaths of Leonard Faris Gibson, 66, and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Williams was watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, 2021, at Gibson's house and shot him after taking the man’s pistol during an argument. He then turned a .380 caliber pistol and shot Mosley after chasing her into the bedroom.
Gibson and Mosley were found dead upon officers' arrival.
Williams then went to the residence across the street, turned over the gun and confessed he had killed both victims.
Deputies arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Posey Road in East Mountain to start an investigation and arrest Williams.
He was arrested and taken to the Upshur County Jail on two murder charges, and his bond was set at $250,000 for each charge.
Judge Dean Fowler of the 115th District Court sentenced Williams to life in prison. Williams, who waived his right of appeal, was represented by Longview attorney Kevin Settles during the trial.
“The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated this crime and deserve much credit for the resolution today,” Byrd said. “(The) resolution brings final closure for the families.”