GILMER — Upshur County commissioners approved early voting times for two primary runoffs in May as Republican leaders work out how they’ll handle upcoming elections and conventions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeBorah Bankston, party chairwoman-elect of the Upshur County Republican Party, was to join a statewide conference call Monday evening with Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey and other party officials to hear updated plans for Saturday's scheduled county and senatorial district conventions.
“I was contacted by James Dickey (Sunday night), and he said because of coronavirus, a lot of things are going to be done differently with the various elections and conventions and stuff coming up,” Bankston told Upshur commissioners Monday, “because the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is saying that they didn’t want more than 50 people gathering in one spot because of this illness, so we’re supposed to have further word on that (Monday) evening.”
The CDC has recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.
The Republican Party will use a separate, unique set of rules for the runoffs, Bankston said.
“They are working on creating those rules now,” she said Monday.
Upshur County will conduct two Republican primary runoff elections on May 26.
Kent Abernathy and Michael Ashley are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Upshur County Pct. 3 commissioner.
David Thompson and Larry Sewell are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Upshur County Pct. 4 constable.
In their regular meeting Monday, county commissioners approved times for early voting, which will be held the week of May 18-22.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18-20 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21-22.
Voting will be conducted at all of the locations that were open for the March 3 primaries except Indian Rock and Frontier Church, Elections Administrator Lori Harle said.