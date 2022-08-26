The University of Texas Board of Regents has approved $100 million in Permanent University Fund bond proceeds during the next 10 years to help fund capital expenses associated with the start-up of the Tyler School of Medicine at the University of Texas at Tyler.
“The opportunity for the regents to invest again in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life and health for the people of East Texas is gratifying,” said Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System board and former state senator and Tyler mayor. “We are equally as focused on the future of the medical school as we are on the present, and we enthusiastically await the arrival of the first class of medical students in Tyler next summer.”
The funds will ensure the new medical school has the right environment in place to draw and retain exceptional medical school faculty and students, as well as enhance biomedical research and core residency programs, according to a statement from the UT System.
The allocation from the Permanent University Fund — which is revenue from oil and gas leases in West Texas — is the latest financial support for the Tyler medical school.
In July, UT Tyler announced a $10 million gift from The Robert M. Rogers Foundation to the School of Medicine to support mental and behavioral health education.
In recognition of this gift, the university will name its department of psychiatry The Robert M. Rogers Department of Psychiatry.
“This gift is an opportunity to impact the improvement of mental health across the Northeast Texas region, and The Rogers Foundation Department of Psychiatry is going to be something very special,” Calhoun said in July.
A portion of the gift will be used to establish the Robert M. Rogers Scholarship and mental health curriculum in the School of Medicine. In addition, with the cross-disciplinary need for mental health education, the gift also supports faculty positions in the School of Medicine, School of Nursing, and Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy.
In April, the medical school received an anonymous gift of $4 million to support scholarships and faculty research. And in February 2020, the East Texas Medical Center Foundation gave $80 million to help in the establishment of the medical school in Tyler. In the same month, the UT System Board of Regents approved a proposal for the school.
In May 2021, the Texas Legislature approved authorizing the Health Science Center at UT Tyler to put resources toward getting accreditation for a doctor of medicine program.
This June, the school of medicine received notification from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) that it was granted preliminary accreditation.
The university called it a monumental milestone that will allow the school to begin recruiting its first class of medical students for 2023.
Full accreditation for the school of medicine is expected after the first class of students matriculates and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education determines that the school has demonstrated the effectiveness of the education program and continued compliance.