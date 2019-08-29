It was a night of family fun and a chance to learn a little at an open house hosted Thursday by the University of Texas at Tyler-Longview University Center.
The event featured tours of the UT College of Nursing simulator lab, offered blood pressure checks and introduced guests to the university's Industrial Technology program.
Attendees also got a chance to visit the University Academy, a charter school operated by UT Tyler, with campuses in Longview, Tyler and Palestine.
Families also were entertained with an inflatable obstacle course, yard games, including a giant Jenga, and a pirate named Curt “Professor QB” Gunz, who made balloon animals.