The new director of the University of Texas at Tyler-Longview University Center says she wants the community involved on her campus. So, on Thursday she opened her doors.
The campus hosted an open house with free food, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, games and offered tours of the campus.
Sherry Howard, who took over as director at the beginning of June, said she wanted the event to showcase what the campus has to offer.
“We really want to be a part of this community,” she said. “When I first came on board, I said we want to be integrated in the community. It’s all about engagement.”
Mandi Mischnick was at the event with her two sons, Brance, 2, and Jake, 16.
Jake attends UT Tyler’s charter school, University Academy, his mother said.
“We like the academic program. We thought it suited Jake well,” Mischnick said. “He enjoys math, and we think the program will be a good start for his college career. We really like that they offer dual-credit classes. So that’s a really good deal for him to get college credits in before he even leaves high school.”
The University Academy offers first through 12th grades and has a project-based and science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, Howard said.
Students at the University Academy walk to the Longview University Center for the dual-credit classes and take the course with a UT Tyler professor, Howard said.
Another one of those students is Tessa Fried, a senior at the University Academy. Fried said she likes the school because it is small and she can develop relationships with the teachers.
“All of our classes are online. So for the most part, we do, like, notes and stuff in class, and it’s either in-class lectures or there’s a video and we do work on our own time,” she said. “There’s not busy work.”
Howard said the open house was meant to give the community an opportunity to see more of those programs and others.
“We’re ready for whatever they need education-wise ...,” she said. “Our nursing program is top notch.”
Guests could take tours of the UT Tyler College of Nursing simulator lab and get free blood pressure checks by nursing students.
To introduce the university’s Industrial Technology program, the center had a 3-D printer and other technology on display.
“I think it was very nice of the school and the university to offer an event for the kids and the parents, especially the fact they’re offering free meals and activities for the kids,” Mischnick said. “I think it’s good for the kids to have time to relax and have a good time with each other and have fun.”