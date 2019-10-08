The University of Texas at Tyler will offer entrepreneurial training at the Longview University Center.
The Kauffman FastTrac course is set to begin Nov. 7 and end Feb. 6. The course gives aspiring business men and women information, exercises and tools for starting a business.
The noncredit course will have 10 sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. The fee is $199. Those who attend seven sessions and submit an executive summary at the end of the program can get a partial refund.
Preference will be given to applicants with a concept for a new business and who want to start it in the next six months to year as well as start-up business that have been open less than two years with a plan to increase sales and profits.
To apply, visit uttyler.edu/eii .