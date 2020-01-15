High school students in the East Texas area may enroll in a free SAT preparatory course from the University of Texas at Tyler.
The university said the course is offered to help students prepare for the March 14 exam and will be offered at the Tyler, Longview and Palestine campuses.
The course will be offered at 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 7 and will include a practice test from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 29.
Space is limited to 30 students per campus, the university said. To register, go to uttyler.edu/community/test-prep-course .
University of Texas at Tyler Longview Center is located at 3201 N Eastman Road, Longview.