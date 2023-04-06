TYLER — The University of Texas System and UT Tyler held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on UT Tyler's main campus for a $35 million expansion of the School of Nursing.
Julie Philley, UT Tyler executive vice president of health affairs, recognized city and county officials, thanking them for their support.
“It’s a great day here at UT Tyler campus,” said UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, a former Tyler mayor. “This is just one more step toward improving education.”
“This is my favorite part of my job … getting to attend events like this, knowing it’s going to benefit so many people. … It’s such an honor,” said UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun.
With the nationwide shortage of nurses, UT Tyler wanted to answer that call by expanding the nursing program, allowing more students to be accepted and aim toward more education, training and research, officials said.
“So many people rely on nurses that we’ve been asked to step up the production of nurses,” Calhoun said.
The expansion will bring modern laboratories, cutting-edge technology and more space for a larger nursing class.
“My particular academic discipline is medicine, and I’m a physician,” Calhoun said. “I was just telling our nursing faculty that no one appreciates a well-trained, high-quality nurse as much as a smart MD. I really appreciate the fact that we’re producing those well-trained, high-quality nurses for this community.”
According to Philley, the online program of Master’s of Science in Nursing is ranked 24th out of 185 in the nation and is the second most recognized in the state.
“This expansion is critically important… as it will allow UT Tyler to add the number of nurses and the various disciplines and expertise they bring to the table,” Calhoun said.
The College of Nursing is the largest college on the UT Tyler campus with about 2,000 students.
“I anticipate the nursing program will be even larger in the future,” Calhoun said.