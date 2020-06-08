University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Longview Director Rachel Hawkins said she believes its STEM program makes the school unique, and now it has the hardware to prove it.
The University Academy has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished District, according to a statement from UT Tyler.
The academy, which has campuses in Longview, Tyler and Palestine, is one of 24 in the nation to earn the recognition, according to UT Tyler.
Superintendent Jo Ann Simmons said Project Lead The Way is a science, technology, engineering and math curriculum incorporated into the classroom daily. The program uses hands-on, real life projects.
“In order to receive this distinction, we must have 20% or more (students) in each grade participating in the program,” Simmons said. “It’s very similar to what our mission is, which is to support students through an engaging environment. We utilize the problem and project-based learning. That’s the way we teach our students. It gives them an opportunity to work in a hands-on environment and use their voice.”
Hawkins said every student in sixth-through 12th-grade participates in the program.
Simmons said the recognition also affirms the staff’s work.
“This success also reflects on the quality of teachers we have and administrators that are leading this program,” she said. “You can have a program, but without a quality teacher, you won’t see success.”
The course teachers go to two weeks of intensive training in all the lessons and activities in the summer, Hawkins said. The training helps the teachers become experts in the courses, she said.
Hawkins said students participate in PLTW as elective courses in junior high. Then, in high school, they choose either an engineering or biomedical track.
“At some schools, students might be taking art or agriculture,” Hawkins said. “Our students select the track, so they are electives, but our students need them to graduate.”
The students work on unique projects all year, she said. Biomedical track students do a forensic science project. A fake crime scene is set up and students use forensic evidence to determine the cause of a murder.
“They spend the year testing different items like blood tests, a bump on the head,” Hawkins said. “And through that one scenario, they’re able to study the whole human body system.”
Engineering track students build bridges and have to test how much weight they can hold, among other factors, she said. They make drafts in a computer program and build models.
“Our students enjoy these classes for the hands-on, real-world applications that they’re getting to participate in,” Hawkins said. “That’s a big piece of what makes our school unique.”