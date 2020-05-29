Valedictorian Kathryn Jordan
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Cara Jordan, Wes Jordan
What organizations are you involved in? NHS, Longview MMA
What are your plans after high school? I am studying biomedical engineering at Texas A&M University
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Ms. Kraus has gone so far out of her way to help me and my fellow classmates succeed.
What is your favorite high school memory? I can’t really pick a single memory, but the sense of community in our class is something I will always cherish.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My greatest accomplishment is growing so much as a person and learning to love myself.
Salutatorian Esther Fajardo
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Kelli Fajardo, Rafael Fajardo
What organizations are you involved in? Student Council Senior Class Officer (2019-2020), Student Council member (2016-2020), NHS President (2019-2020), NHS Secretary (2018-2019), TEAMs (2016-2017) Went to Nationals
What are your plans after high school? As of now, I plan to get a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Tyler. After getting some years’ experience in multiple locations around the US, I plan to work with my Poppi in order to start a business of my own.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Without a doubt in my mind: Mr. McGregor. He is a passionate, enthusiastic teacher that never fails to brighten my day.
What is your favorite high school memory? High school itself was a blessing. It had a few downs but very many ups, so I couldn’t choose just one.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Stepping out of my comfort zone in order to make friends and succeed (I love everyone at UA). Graduating salutatorian is pretty cool too though!