Utility increases and rising property taxes for recently approved bonds contributed to a $157 million budget proposal Thursday from Longview City Manager Keith Bonds.
The proposal is a $3.3 million, or 2.1%, spending increase across all city funds.
It includes such items as a new traffic signal at a problematic intersection on Hawkins Parkway, pay adjustments among municipal staff to more closely match comparable cities, and planning and construction of several street, public safety and parks initiatives that were part of the Nov. 6 bond election approved by voters.
Bonds has proposed a 9.6% increase in the property tax rate and also the first increase in water and sewer rates in five years.
Bonds presented his proposed budget for 2019-20 at the Longview City Council meeting Thursday. The proposal is tentative until council members finally approve it before Sept. 30.
Mayor Andy Mack called the proposed budget and its ability to provide more and better services to the city’s residents as “welcome news for our citizens.”
The council also established a Senior Advisory Committee that will advise the city on activities for local senior residents. The seven-member panel will be appointed from nominations to the city and will hold its first quarterly meeting in October, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said.
Expenses
The total budget is a collection of five distinct municipal funds, with General Fund spending being the biggest factor in the overall increase in expenses.
Safety is yet again the biggest bulk of the $73.3 million General Fund expenses, with $23.48 devoted to police and $22.7 devoted to fire operations.
Market-based salary adjustments will be made after Oct. 1 with approval of the budget.
Under council approval, the city compared its employees’ salaries with 16 other cities according to the median incomes and cost of living in each of the communities.
In response, the city plans to raise salaries to within 95% of the average of all 17 cities, including Longview.
Overall, it’s an 11% increase on average, so some employees will see greater than 11% raises, while employees who already are at or above the 95 percentile won’t see any increase at all, Bonds said.
The News-Journal has asked for details on the increases for each affected employee and is awaiting those results.
Bonds has proposed $3.3 million in one-time capital expenses, with more than one-third of that money to be used to replace several aging Chevy Tahoes in the city’s public safety fleet.
Another $843,465 would be devoted to purchasing a new fire engine, while $250,000 would pay for adding a traffic signal on Hawkins Parkway at the entrance to Christus Good Shepherd Health System’s Institute for Healthy Living.
Capital expenses also include $376,000 for several parks projects — $300,000 to build a parking lot at Phase 1 of the Guthrie Creek Trail; $36,000 to repair the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center ceiling; and a $40,000 matching contribution for skate park equipment.
In the Health Fund, significant changes made this year such as increasing the city contribution and employee premiums have placed the fund in stronger financial standing, Bonds said. As a result, no rate increases are proposed for either side in 2019-20.
Spending among enterprise funds such as water, sewer and garbage will increase slightly. Internal service funds such as information technology, geographic information systems and fleet services will notice a spending decrease.
Also, special revenue funds, which include drainage, Maude Cobb Activity Complex, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Longview Housing Authority, Community Development Block Grant, the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and cable franchise, will notice a $4.6 million, or 19%, spending decrease.
How to pay for it
Bonds is predicting $70.018 million in revenue to help pay for the $73.3 million in General Fund expenses.
To avoid a deficit, he wants to use more than $3 million from the General Fund reserves to spend on the one-time capital expense items.
By Sept. 30, the fund balance will likely reach $15.57 million — an amount that is more than twice the minimum that City Council policy requires. Removing $3.33 million would pay for the one-time capital expenses and still meet the policy minimum with at least $4 million to spare, Bonds said.
A year ago, the city adopted a budget that was about $2.4 million short of expected General Fund revenues, but with two months left in the fiscal year, the city expects a $149,000 surplus because of higher-than-expected sales tax income and lower-than-predicted expenses.
The property tax rate will increase 4.9 cents to a rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation.
The entire increase is related to debt service, as the maintenance-and-operations rate remained unchanged.
Last year, city leaders told voters that approving the $104.1 million bond in November would increase the property tax rate by about 5 cents per $100 valuation in the first year of repayment.
Property values increased 3.5% in the city this year — less than 3% on the Gregg County side of Longview and about 13% in Harrison County.
Because the city sold nearly half of the total bond amount in January, Bonds had to increase the rate for debt service by 4.9 cents to afford first-year payments.
Water and sewer
Longview municipal water and sewer customers haven’t seen a rate increase since 2014, but with City Council approval, they will notice a nearly $1-a-month bump after Oct. 1.
“The bottom line is that a typical monthly bill is going to go up 92 cents,” Bonds said.
No increase is proposed for sanitation rates.
Water and sewer rates are set to cover expenses. The city has delayed rate increases because of savings it has received from decreased debt payments and refinancing of existing loans, but he said annual operating expenses have continued to increase.
“We’ve had some great revenue years and have primarily been able to hold the expenses down related to refinancing of debt payments. We have been cash funding projects for many, many years and still on schedule to be debt-free by 2029,” he said.
Despite the proposed increased, Longview ranks strong in the Customer Affordability Index from the American Water Works Association, with a rating of 0.88 affordability.
“This is an industry standard measure for the relative appropriateness of your rate,” Bonds said. “You take your annual expenditures for your water and your sewer bill and divide that by your median income for your community, and if you’re less than 1.2%, you’re referred to as a strong affordability index.”