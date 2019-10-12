A federal law that expands health care choices for veterans will be among the issues discussed Thursday at a town hall of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Longview.
Shannon Arledge, spokesman for the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, said he expects the MISSION Act of 2018 to come up during the town hall set from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Longview Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1005 N. Eastman Road.
The MISSION Act gives veterans greater access to health care in VA facilities and the community, expands benefits for caregivers and improves the VA’s ability to recruit and retain the best medical providers, according to the VA. Mission stands for maintaining internal systems and strengthening integrated outside networks.
”Many veterans still have questions about emergent and urgent care, and community providers in the VA network,” Arledge said in an email.Arledge said he also expects travel pay and veterans benefits to be discussed.
Overton Brooks urges veterans and their families, veterans service organizations, elected officials and community partners to attend.