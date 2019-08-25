Vaccine exemption rates among Longview-area school districts have steadily increased in the past five years, mirroring a statewide trend in exemption rates for kindergarten students.
For example, in Longview ISD, the nonmedical vaccine rate for grades kindergarten through 12th grade increased from .43% in 2014-15 to .9% in 2018-19. In Pine Tree ISD, the rate increased from .32% to 1% in that time period.
The rates also increased in Spring Hill, White Oak, Kilgore and Sabine ISDs, but the percentage increases in that five-year span were lower — between .12% and .23%.
The biggest increase was in Union Grove ISD, which went from 1.2% in 2014-15 to 2.73% this past school year. Union Grove also had the highest vaccine exemption rate among Longview-area public school districts in 2018-19.
And the private Trinity School of Texas in Longview had the biggest rate increase and the highest exemption rate in the Longview area: 8.49% in 2018-19, which is an increase of more than 6% from 2014-15.
According to the Texas Tribune, a spike in measles cases across the country is spurring health officials to watch closely how many parents are requesting exemptions under a state vaccine exemption law. Texas has reported 15 confirmed cases of measles so far in 2019, six more than in all of 2018.
Texas is one of 16 states that allow parents to bypass vaccine requirements for enrolling their children in school by claiming a conscientious exemption, along with citing medical or religious concerns, according to the Tribune.
Since 2006, when the state first started reporting the data, the exemption rate for kindergarteners in Texas has risen from 0.3% for the 2005-06 school year to 2.15% in 2018-19, the Tribune reported.
“There will be a terrible measles epidemic in Texas, and children will be hospitalized in intensive care units, just like they are in New York right now,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told the Tribune. “That will wake up the state Legislature to realize that there’s a problem and close those exemptions.”
The anti-vaccine movement in Texas gained steam in 2015 in response to a bill that would have removed the conscientious exemption option from state law.
The response to the bill marked a shift in the language of vaccine critics from “anti-vaccine” to emphasizing “vaccine choice” and “medical freedom,” according to the Tribune.
The group Texans for Vaccine Choice was born out of opposition to that bill and since has advocated against changes to the state’s exemption law and against efforts to increase access to vaccine exemption data, the Tribune reported.
Importance of vaccines
Gregg County Health Department Administrator AJ Harris said this past week that he wants parents to know vaccines are safe and protect their children from diseases — especially if those children are in school.
He said it is important for at least 95% of the county to be vaccinated to maintain “herd immunity,” especially against measles.
“Herd immunity is where you have a lot of people that’ll get vaccinated that will protect against the virus being spread into an un-vaccinated population,” Harris said. “Vaccines break the chain, so the infectious disease can’t be spread any further. That’s what herd immunity does. The more people that are vaccinated, the less people have a likely chance of getting that disease.”
Courtney Hunter, Pine Tree High School nurse, said when parents get an exemption, it is a signed affidavit and filed away in the school system. The document is good for two years.
“If they’re new to school, it’s going to be for all immunizations,” she said. “If the family feels like a child had a bad reaction to a vaccine, they normally kind of stop.”
Hunter said she talked to a nurse in Washington State during a measles outbreak there, and she is concerned about vaccinations.
“If you are immunized, then that’s great, but it comes in question when we have a child that cannot be immunized due to medical reasons, and that’s when it becomes concerning,” she said.
Harris said he believes concerns about vaccines causing autism have prompted more parents to seek exemptions, despite studies and health officials saying otherwise.
“Unfortunately, we can’t get rid of everybody’s fears when it comes to their kids being vaccinated,” he said. “We’re trying to let them know how safe vaccines are, trying to let them know the importance of vaccines.”
Not vaccinating children can cause more problems in the future, Harris said. Specifically, if someone who is not vaccinated gets a disease such as measles as an adult, the complications can be deadly.
Harris said the county has given more than 5,000 vaccinations this year.
“If we keep those numbers up, then we can keep the community safe,” he said.