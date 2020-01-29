The city of Van will host a flash mob in downtown Friday for the last part of its video entry for a new HGTV show.
Residents are being encouraged to gather downtown at 1 p.m. for a video to apply for “Home Town Takeover,” the city said.
According to the show’s website, HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier will travel to towns to help revitalize the communities people call home. The requirements are having a population of 40,000 or fewer, homes with great architecture longing to be revealed and a main street in need of a face-lift.
The city of Big Sandy also has plans to enter the contest. Applications are due Tuesday.