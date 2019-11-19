Another Longview homeowner won permission Tuesday to build a garage on his property.
The Longview Zoning Board of Adjustment unanimously granted a zoning variance to Matt Grandstaff, who plans to build a 1,600-square-foot garage in his front yard on an existing tennis court.
Grandstaff needed the variance because the detached accessory building will be closer to the street than his residential structure on Alice Circle directly behind Brookshire’s grocery store at Gilmer Road and Hawkins Parkway.
Article 13, Sec. 101(B)(1) of the city of Longview Zoning Ordinance prohibit any accessory from being placed closer to the front property line than the principal structure.
Grandstaff’s variance comes four months after an unrelated case in which the zoning board voted 4-1 to grant a variance to another homeowner for his garage, which also violated municipal setback regulations. In that case, the contractor already had constructed his accessory building before realizing he needed a variance or a permit.
On Tuesday, city staff recommended that the board approve a variance to Grandstaff with a recommendation that the trees between the front property line and the tennis courts not be removed “in order to act as a natural vegetative screening from the view of the public,” according to municipal documents.
In another matter, the board approved a variance that allows property owner Scott Roberts to build a swimming pool beside his home in the 1500 block of Noble Drive.
Article 13, Sec. 102(2)(B) of the Zoning Ordinance prohibits building a private swimming pool on any required side yard of a corner lot. Roberts, who lives on a corner lot, has a solid fence along the front corner side yard that will screen the pool, according to the request.
“Based on the plans that were submitted, staff feels that constructing this pool in this location will not impact any surrounding properties and recommends approval of this request,” according to municipal documents.