Ruth “Sunshine” Jones considers her popular jelly business a “hobby that went wild.”
Jones is the owner of Sunshine’s Special Jellies based in Marshall. For four summers, she’s set up shop on Saturday mornings at the Historic Longview Farmers Market with her selection of Caribbean jellies and jams.
Each of her jellies is available to be sampled, and she offers two as spotlight jellies served atop cream cheese with crackers on the side. For each of her products, she tries to “Caribbean-ize” it as best she can, she said.
Jones is one of numerous vendors who routinely set up at the Longview market selling speciality food items, produce, coffee, hand-crafted soaps and candles and lots more.
Jones was born in the United States, while both of her parents are from Guyana, South America. Her parents eventually sent her to the Caribbean to be raised by family while the couple attended college. Growing up in the Caribbean imbued her upbringing with Guyanese and Grenadian culture, she said.
“We’re very rich in the culinary world, (and) we’re always using different herbs and spices,” Jones said.
Despite no formal training, Jones said she always has loved cooking and experimenting with flavors, recalling that she grew up watching cooking shows and being inspired to try new things.
She officially kicked off her business in December 2018 in Marshall and eventually joined as a regular at the farmers market in Longview.
Her best-seller is called On The Beach, a pineapple rum-based jelly. She said other varieties are “violently neck and neck” in terms of popularity.
“I haven’t had a customer taste and not buy these,” she said pointing out a few. “That’s my Paradise Kick, a medium spicy strawberry. Delightful Wave, which is my beautiful pear-based jelly, because it’s like a delightful wave. The Ugly Crier — you will cry ugly ‘cause it’s not too hot, but you’ll be so touched you’ll wanna cry and keep eating it.”
Ugly Crier is a pineapple-based jelly made with peppers from Central America, the Caribbean, South America and Asia. It was one of the two poured on cream cheese available for sample during Saturday’s farmers market, and while the initial tropical notes of pineapple lured in a false sense of a security, the kick of spice hits in the back end.
Chandler Brooks picked up a jar of the Ugly Crier, along with other flavors, on Saturday while at Jones’ booth.
Brooks is a regular at the farmers market and said she comes just about every Saturday. She enjoys the live music and, as a vegetarian, looks forward to the vegan options provided by Chill’um.
She’s been a customer of Jones for as long as she can remember, and aside from the jellies, enjoys her “wild” personality.
Whether it’s with cream cheese and crackers, on a bagel or even straight from the jar, Brooks finds a way to enjoy the jellies she purchases from Sunshine’s, she said.
“This is actually my favorite part,” Brooks said, motioning to a flower bouquet she held in her arms. “Like if I can come here just for the fresh flowers, I do.”
She purchased the bouquet Saturday from Sook Flower Farm of Tyler, which had a stall a few down from Jones.
Krysabelle Gilbert works for Gavin Hilt, owner of the flower farm, and mans the stall when he’s not there, she said. The farm is set up at the Historic Longview Farmers Market nearly every weekend since it brought its business there a year ago.
“(Hilt) does bouquets and fresh flowers for arrangements, for weddings and baby showers. He sells to the grocery stores and sells at the farmers markets and anything you need, he can do it up for ya,” Gilbert said.
Hilt owns a farm in Tyler where he grows all the flowers, cuts and arranges them, she said. Sunflowers are typically the most popular buy, which it planned to bring next weekend.
The customer base tends to vary, as sometimes children come to get something for their parents while other times it’s expecting mothers shopping for florals for their baby showers, she said.
Oftentimes, Hilt will come with single, loose flowers and arrange bouquets on the spot. When Gilbert works, she comes with premade bouquets ready to sell, she said.
On average, the stall has about 30 bouquets for sale and sells out within the first hour of being open, she said.
“Oh, they love the flowers, and we have repeat customers always coming and picking up,” Gilbert said. “It just brightens their days to have something smile-worthy that they can look at every day.”
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is open 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays (weather permitting) at 105 W. Cotton St. in downtown.
For information, go to historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .