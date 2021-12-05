Melissa Martinez has been teaching for 17 years, so when she was ready to get back on her feet after being discharged from the hospital after contracting COVID-19 this past year, she knew she had to return to education in some capacity.
However, while dealing with the effects of her hospitalization and scarring in her lungs, she said the thought of returning to a classroom setting was more challenging than she was expecting.
"I prayed about it," Martinez said, before she saw the open executive director position at the Longview Child Development Center.
The position called for someone to come in and work with the curriculum and prepare students entering pre-K and kindergarten, Martinez said.
Martinez officially became executive director in October.
The nonprofit Longview Child Development Center provides educational opportunities and child care for income-eligible families. It has served the Longview community for 40 years.
Before being hospitalized with COVID-19, Martinez taught at Kilgore ISD's Chandler Elementary School for five years. She previously taught at Pine Tree and Longview ISDs.
Martinez is bilingual and has experience as a bilingual teacher, which already is implementing at the child development center.
"I want to bring some of that here and at least (teach the students) a little bit of vocabulary," she said.
Martinez said she learned Spanish from her husband and by experience and working with the Hispanic population.
Before she arrived, there was not a fluent Spanish-speaker at the center, which made it difficult or near impossible for non-English speaking families to enroll their children, she said.
Since starting in October, Martinez has been able to help a Spanish-speaking family enroll and hopes to continue that trend.
"I'm hoping that it'll increase our population," Martinez said.
She said she has tackled all of the challenges thrown at her so far, and she loves it.
"It is the most rewarding thing in the world when you know that you're making a difference in a child's life, no matter how small or big," Martinez said. "But when you see that smile on their face 'cause they understand a number, a letter or a shape, it's just a very rewarding feeling."
Martinez said she started in education at Longview ISD's former Valley View Elementary School in 2004. At the time, she taught a group of 14 students. She said the small school made everyone feel like a close-knit family.
Even after her former students became adults, Martinez kept in touch with them. To this day, she keeps in contact with all 14 of them.
"You never know what lasting effects you have on a child," she said.
At least three of Martinez's former students have contacted her throughout her career to let her know that because of her, they planned to pursue careers as teachers.
Martinez said that because she comes from the education field, she will be able to efficiently expand the center's curriculum, which was one of her goals when she arrived.
She wants to learn everything she can in her position.
"This has been something that's kind of like, out of my comfort zone. I've not been part of day care," Martinez said. "It's a lot to learn, but it's well worth it when you see the kids and the smile on their face and a loving environment where they've got people to take care of them and a warm meal and a hug at the end of the day."
The child development center accepts children as young as 1 and up to school age — "around four or five," Martinez said.
The center also offers an after-school program that accepts children starting from pre-K up to 6 years old.
The center has 50 children enrolled with a waitlist of about five additional children.
For information, visit longviewcdc.com or call (903) 758-3861