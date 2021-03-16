U.S. military veterans were honored Tuesday at the Pine Tree Lady Pirates softball game on with 20-year Air Force veteran Tony Hollins throwing out the first pitch in front of 18 other veterans lining the field.
Texas High jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game after one inning and later put together innings of four and six runs on the way to a 13-2 win over Pine Tree.
Mariyah Furay, Tionna Lewis, Dalah Montgomery, Raquel Ramirez and Aaniyah Clark all had hits for Pine Tree, with Montgomery driving in a run. Mackenzie Pickard took the pitching loss. She struck out three and walked four in four innings.