More than 100 veterans are set to be honored today with a Veterans Day Classic Car Caravan traveling to eight senior living facilities in the Longview area.
Mark McSweeney, chaplain and grief coach for LifeCare Health Services, organized the event with an aim of honoring local veterans while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We wanted to do something for our vets even through COVID,” he said. “We didn’t want the year to go by without thanking them. We’re thinking about you.”
The vehicles will gather to organize at about 10 a.m. in the parking lot at Flying Burger & Seafood, 322 East Hawkins Parkway in Longview. The caravan is expected to pull out by 10:15 a.m. and travel to eight facilities before returning for lunch at the restaurant.
“They would usually have parties, but we can’t do that this year,” McSweeney said. “Two of the sites will be bringing people outside, socially distancing. Hopefully, they get to see cars they enjoy.”
Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Buckner Westminster Place, Parkview on Hollybrook, Trinity Timbers Assisted Living, Arabella of Longview, Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation, Heritage at Longview and Heartis Longview all will receive visits from the caravan Wednesday morning, in that order.
{p dir=”ltr”}”All residents are welcome,” McSweeney said. “We haven’t forgotten you. A lot haven’t been able to see/touch family since March.”
The caravan will include more than just classic cars, McSweeney said. Any veteran who wants to honor local service members may join. He is also expecting “normal street cars,” motorcycles, trucks and more.
“So far, we’ve got 15 definites on vehicles,” he said Tuesday morning. “We’ll be cruising through the facilities with signs, flags.”
McSweeney said gifts and flags also will be dropped off to the veterans at those locations.
“At least 100 to 120 veterans will be touched through this caravan,” McSweeney said.
He joked that the idea for a “parade” type event came from “midnight pizza” and a “fever’s brain.” McSweeney began working at LifeCare in September and started planning a Veterans Day event. Logistically, it has been difficult to put together but will be worth it, he said.
“Next year, if we have it next year, we’ll start planning two months earlier,” he said.