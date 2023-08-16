One lucky Longview-area female veteran will have the chance to take home a trained service dog at a Nov. 4 veterans appreciation event.
The first time event held by Republican Women of Gregg County is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview. The event is set to have entertainment, food and more.
Tickets are $50 each or two for $90, and attendees can choose to sponsor a veteran for $25.
Republican Women of Gregg County member Tina McIlvene said the idea for the event came from the group's history of community service and wanting to honor service members.
"There's a lot of us whose husbands and fathers served in the military," she said. "A lot of us have sons and grandsons who are serving. We're mostly very sympathetic to help veterans any way we can."
McIlvene added the purpose of the event isn't to promote any political party or stance, but to be patriotic and supportive of area troops and veterans.
The event will kick off with a display of military vehicles outside Maude Cobb, which will be open to the public.
Republican Women of Gregg County President Jennifer Kranzman said live music will be performed by Mitzi Hartsfield of Kilgore, and a VFW post is set to send its color guard to do a presentation of flags of different military branches.
Will Summers, retired Army sergeant first class, is set as one of two speakers at the event.
Kranzman said Summers was a "Horse Soldier" and led a group of special forces members on horseback to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan after 9/11. The film "12 Strong" is based on the horse soldiers and their mission in Afghanistan.
The featured speaker is state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Fort Worth, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was at the Pentagon when it was hit on 9/11, she said.
A barbecue dinner will be catered by Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and a live auction and silent auction are also scheduled. The live auction includes a weekend getaway to Counting Stars Ranch in Ore City, McIlvene said.
The nonprofit ranch offers rest and relaxation for veterans, their service dogs and families, she said.
The silent auction includes restaurant gift certificates, antiques and a number of items autographed by local country music star Neal McCoy.
The Republican Women of Gregg County is still seeking sponsors for the event, which would help veterans attend at little to no cost.
Sponsors will get priority entrance to the event 30 minutes before it starts and will get to meet privately with the speakers and other dignitaries in attendance, McIlvene said.
She said the big draw of the event will be presentation of a trained service dog to a female veteran.
McIlvene, a seasoned dog trainer, shower and breeder, is training Sarge, a first-generation golden doodle. She said Gilmer resident Ken Brown donated Sarge.
Once his training is complete, Sarge will be certified under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Republican Women of Gregg County is having trouble finding female veterans in the area who are in need of or want a service or companion dog, McIlvene said. Anyone interested in qualifying to receive Sarge must fill out an application that will be followed by an interview with references and a questionnaire, she said.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, so McIlvene encourages anyone interested to apply as soon as possible.
To apply, contact McIlvene at (903) 692-1884 or Kranzman at (903) 445-8627
Tickets won't be available at the door the day of the event.
For tickets, visit www.rwgctx.com .