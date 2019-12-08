The 75th anniversary is often considered the diamond anniversary, which is fitting for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 in Longview, because since 1944, its members have been about helping compatriots deal with rough memories.
On Friday, without fanfare, Post 4002 marked the anniversary of its founding on Dec. 6, 1944.
William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, congratulated members of the post last month and presented it with the Diamond Anniversary Award Citation in recognition of its 75 years of “outstanding service” to the community.
Post 4002 members are as proud of their VFW service providing financial, transportation, emotional and other support to veterans and others in the Longview community as they are of their military careers — but their listening ears to fellow combat veterans’ stories of determination, heartbreak or trauma might be most central to their cause.
“You have the opportunity to be with other veterans, and it’s a rapport that only we can have,” said James Taylor, a National Guardsman and Air Force vet discharged in 1967.
Charlie McGregor serves as the post commander. He said veterans talking with other veterans about past situations, particularly on the battlefield, can help one another in their single camaraderie.
“If you were not there,” McGregor said, “you would not even have a clue of what it was all about.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States — as the group is formally known — is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organizations. Founded in 1899, chartered by Congress and based in Kansas City, Missouri, the VFW is made up entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces.
The organization has more than 1.6 million VFW and auxiliary members in 6,200 posts worldwide.
About 8,500 veterans live in Gregg County, according to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics. The population is expected to decrease by nearly 500 veterans over the next three years.
Post 4002 has about 230 members on its rolls but only about 30 active members. It’s located in the cul-de-sac terminus of Ambassador Row, a one-block-long industrial street across the Loop 281/Texas 31 interchange from the Reo Palm Isle.
The post has its own bar, but it’s surrounded by meeting space and military artifacts that include a Wall of Honor with photos of dozens of past members.
Ben Gurganus, a past 4002 commander and 2007 retiree from both the Navy and Army, described the post as a group in which veterans who have been in combat zones and conflict join together to help other veterans and also the community, “so it’s just an opportunity for us to give back.”
“Our No. 1 objective is to help veterans,” said Post Quartermaster Robert Wallace, an Air Force veteran.
“There’s a lot of veterans that come back, and they don’t have a clue as to how to get back into society. They don’t know how to apply for benefits if they need them. They don’t know how to contact the (Veterans Affairs) or VA Clinic,” Wallace said. “We have a VA clinic locally here, and from time to time when somebody needs help, we go get them, take them to the clinic and help them get signed up for their benefits, if they need something or whatever they need, and try to get them in touch with people.”
When members get together, they joke with and rib each other like brothers, despite coming from different branches of military service.
During a recent roundtable discussion, 24-year Army veteran Garry Heath called Marine Corps. vet Frank Hajart, 75, a “jarhead.”
Hajart referred to Gurganus and others as “swabbies” and added that Marines “were in the men’s division of the Navy.”
With each jab comes a round of laughter — but that’s only because the jabs aren’t coming from lifelong civilians.
“It’s like family,” Heath said. “We may banter with each other, but if someone else messes with one of us, it’s over for you.”
Together, Post 4002 members such as Taylor share stories they’ve held back from blood relatives, closest friends and even spouses.
“I lost a buddy in Vietnam, and within three weeks, he was killed,” Taylor said. “Who do I go to? I can go tell Mama about it, but Mama is gone now, but it affects you the rest of your life when you lose somebody that close.”
Heath shared with post compatriots a memory from his time as a medic during the Vietnam War. It was about a patient who had stepped on a mine that detonated during the Tet Offensive.
“He had lost both arms up to here,” Heath said, motioning above his right bicep. “All of the meat was gone ... and there was nothing but the ulna and radius all the way through. The hand was gone. The wrist was still there, but it wasn’t connected here anymore, because it was gone … and he was conscious. He was blind, though, from the blast.”
Like Heath and the other medics, the patient was about 22 years old at the time.
“The ulna and radius were just twitching, and I was right behind him because I was working on the top part of him, and I’ll never forget him,” Heath said, “and, of course, he had lost his legs up to here (above the knees). We did the best we could.”
The patient was sent to an evacuation hospital but died about five days later, Heath remembered.
“Those are the things that, to be a veteran and go through things like that, they’re going to be there,” Heath said, nervously rolling his hands palm down against the table. “When you talk to other veterans … only if you’ve worn the uniform, it’s really hard to discuss things with them.”
Jobs and circumstances might change through the years and among the different conflicts, Gurganus said, but the communication and sense of humor are still there among veterans, whether or not they served in combat.
“When you’re telling a story to an individual that has no military experience, and you’re done, they’re just kind of looking at you. ‘That’s not funny.’ Sure it is,” Gurganus said. “He was only limping around for a little while.”
Just like that, a statement that might leave most civilians gasping has, instead, conjured laughter from several post members.
Survival has been a struggle for Post 4002 for several years, particularly when it comes to finances, Wallace said.
The community came to the post’s rescue about four or five years ago, but because it exists exclusively on donations and volunteerism, the struggle continues.
“We support ourselves,” Wallace said. “Every dime that comes in here is out of our pockets. It doesn’t come from any place else, and we survive off of donations. We have lots of friends of the VFW that donate to the VFW, which helps us tremendously, but that’s how we survive is off of donations.”
Low active membership also plays a factor.
Most of the members are Vietnam-era veterans or earlier conflicts. Joseph Burke Jr., an Army vet discharged in 1993 after serving in Desert Storm, is the sort-of rookie of the post, but McGregor and others want to groom him to someday become commander.
“We need some young blood to help it keep going,” Hajart said. “We’re all a bunch of old-timers — Vietnam Veteran or older. We need some fresh blood like Joe (Burke) to take it over for us.”
Said Burke, “These men have set the example, and I’m just trying to follow.”
Wallace understands the hesitance among younger veterans in joining the VFW. He joined in his 50s.
“Why? I didn’t feel like I had time,” Wallace said, “and these younger people; I understand. They’re raising families and so forth. Yes, they’re veterans, but they don’t have a lot of free time, and so it’s difficult to find new members. ... They’re probably a lot like me. They’re probably working two or three jobs to make sure the children have what they need, so they don’t have time to be part of the VFW. When they get older, I’m sure they’ll come in and be part of VFW, and hopefully. they will carry it over after us old guys have moved on.”