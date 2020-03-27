It’s not business as usual in Gregg County courts, but technology and limited in-person hearings are helping to keep cases moving.
The county canceled jury trials and nonessential hearings through May 1 because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said Thursday that his first official hearing using the video conferencing application Zoom was Wednesday, and it went “very well.”
Zoom allows video and audio of a person or people in multiple locations to be broadcast on monitors.
Charles said Wednesday’s hearing was for a civil case, and exhibits and testimony were presented. Attorneys for both sides were broadcast from their respective offices, and witnesses in separate rooms in those offices provided testimony.
He said though he hopes Zoom will be used for jail cases beginning next week, it’s been necessary to perform those types of hearings in person.
“We can’t just let our jail back up and not move any of those cases,” he said. “So people we can (move) out of jail, we’re doing as much as possible.”
Charles said during those in-person hearings, “we’re maintaining as much as possible the 6-feet (apart) recommendations and limiting the number of people in the courtroom, following the guidelines” of 10 or fewer people in an area.
The judge said the in-person hearings have been key to keeping jail cases moving “fairly well.”
“We’ll probably be able to move a lot of those (jail) hearings from in-person to remote-type hearings hopefully” beginning next week, Charles said, adding that logistics at the jail facility have to be sorted out.
“We just have to make sure there is a laptop or computer with a camera and audio capabilities in a place where the defendants can access Zoom,” he said.
Charles also said an obstacle in going to remote-only hearings is getting attorneys and others familiar with the application. And as the learning curve is conquered, that opens the door for more types of proceedings.
“I think the court can be as creative as they want with the Zoom system,” he said. “If it is a criminal case, the defendant would have an opportunity through the Zoom system to see who is testifying against him. So that takes care of a lot of those (constitutional) concerns. There’s very few limitations.”
The state’s Office of Court Administration did a webinar Monday on using Zoom for 500 judges and sent the video to all judges in the state, Charles said, adding that the office also has provided all state judges the necessary license to perform hearings through video conferencing.
Charles said probably the only proceeding that could not be done through Zoom is a jury trial, including jury selection, though using Zoom for guilty pleas would be a challenge.
“For a criminal guilty plea for somebody who is in jail, the normal folks you have in your courtroom are the judge, a court reporter, ... a prosecutor and a clerk and defense lawyer.
So that’s already five people, and normally when you do a guilty plea, you also have your bailiff and a probation officer,” he said. “So that’s seven or eight people in a courtroom for a guilty plea. So those are the logistical issues.”
Charles said applications such as Zoom provide “a lot of opportunity and a lot of advantages.”
“A lot of the courts that are using (Zoom) are starting out small and working their way up,” he said. “As judges get more familiar with it, it opens up more hearings that we can do. I think it could be an extremely useful tool for the judiciary through this time.”