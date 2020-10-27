TYLER — Community members are voicing concerns after cellphone video footage showed off-duty Bullard police officers working security a Tyler entertainment complex slamming a black teenager to the ground.
Footage shows the officers speaking Saturday at Times Square Grand Slam with a group of three people when the teen, who has his hands behind his back and appears to be in handcuffs, begins pushing up against the shoulder of one of the officers.
The officer then grabs the teen near his neck and slams him to the sidewalk as members of a crowd who had gathered to watch the incident scream in protest.
One person who recorded the encounter can be heard shouting: "Hey, get off of him like that! Get off of him!"
The video has picked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments on Facebook, with some defending the actions of the security officers and others calling the act racist or excessively violent.
In a statement posted to the Times Square Grand Slam Facebook page, officials said: "On Saturday, Oct. 24 we had a minor who came to our facility and did not follow our posted code of conduct. As a result, he was asked to leave the property by our security contractor, who was an off-duty Bullard police officer.
"He refused to leave and was then escorted out," the statement continues. "After leaving the facility, he was involved in an altercation with security and video has been posted to social media."
Times Square Grand Slam said one of the officers involved was wearing a body cam, and the company has asked to review the footage.
Because the teen involved was a minor, the footage will not be released without the consent of parents.
The Bullard Police Department confirmed Tuesday that off-duty officers were present Saturday at the movie theater and entertainment complex on South Broadway Avenue.
Police and city of Bullard officials said they are reviewing footage from the incident and are conducting an internal investigation but declined to comment further.
According to officials with the city of Tyler, off-duty officers are, in general, permitted to wear their uniforms when working security, but if an arrest is to be made, on-duty officers from the local jurisdiction must be called. The Tyler Police Department confirms it had no involvement in the incident and that dispatch was not called to Times Square Grand Slam, according police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
A protest was planned Tuesday evening outside Times Square Grand Slam.