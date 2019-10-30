Gary Nice is serving as interim Gregg County Republican Party chairman after Tracy Vincent resigned Tuesday.
Vincent cited growth in his business as well as family health issues as reasons for his resignation.
Party Secretary Camelia Palmer named Nice as temporary county chairman, Nice said, but the Executive Committee of the Gregg County Republican Party will name a new temporary chairman when it meets Thursday.
Nice is a former member of the Longview Animal Shelter Advisory Committee and ran unsuccessfully for Longview City Council several years ago. He also served on the Ways and Means Committee at the last state Republican Party Convention, Vincent said.
This is a developing story.