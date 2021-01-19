Workforce Solutions East Texas has scheduled a virtual hiring event Jan. 28 for job-seekers seeking a career in health care.
With traditional job fairs restricted because of COVID-19, Workforce Solutions East Texas is helping connect workers with employment opportunities in a virtual setting that protects the health and safety of attendees, according to the organization.
The virtual job fair is set 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28.
Residents will be able to connect with employers through one-on-one text-based chats. To participate, visit www.easttexasworkforce.org/virtual-job-fairs and register to attend the event.
FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS