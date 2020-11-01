The Texas Workforce Commission and the 28 Texas Workforce Development Boards are teaming with employers across the state to host a virtual veterans’ hiring event Thursday.
This is the ninth annual Red, White & You! event and the first to be conducted mostly virtually, building on the success of virtual hiring events that the workforce development boards have been hosting throughout Texas since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
“Our nation’s heroes have unmatched skills, advanced training and proven leadership capabilities.” said workforce commission Chair Bryan Daniel. “TWC’s Hiring Red, White & You! events provide a venue for employers to expand their workforce with these invaluable men and women.”
View a complete list of Hiring Red, White & You! fair virtual events and contact information at twc.texas.gov/hiring-redwhite-you .