Kilgore College will hold sessions for its Ranger Preview Day virtually this year, giving potential students an opportunity to learn more about the college’s offerings.
Registration is underway to sign up in each of the four academic areas:
March 27: Arts and mathematical sciences
April 10: Public services and industrial technologies
April 24: Business and information technology
May 8: Science and health sciences
The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about financial aid, scholarships, admissions, choosing a college major, career pathways or on-campus housing.
To register for a Preview Day session, visit www.kilgore.edu/previewday .
For questions or more information, call (903) 983-8209 or email kcadmissions@kilgore.edu.