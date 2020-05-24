Longview's Partners in Prevention has scheduled its first Virtual Talent Stage in conjunction with the Fourth of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration.
Applicants must be East Texas residents and submit a link to an audition video by June 12. Audition applications can be found at longviewtexas.gov/talentstage .
Final contestants will be selected and notified based on audition videos. They will be required to submit a video of themselves as if they were performing on the talent stage.
The videos will be posted July 4 on the city's Unity and Diversity Facebook page. First-, second-and third-place winners will be determined by the number of likes with all three receiving gift cards.
The contest will start at 8 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. July 4.