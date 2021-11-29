Dozens gathered to welcome the city’s newest downtown storefront Monday celebrating the official grand opening of the Visit Longview Marketplace with a ribbon-cutting and reception.
Guests toured the visitor center at 109 W. Tyler St. and mingled in the gift shop while enjoying appetizers and drinks from Perfect Catering.
One of the aims of the shop is to spotlight local artists and businesses that don’t have an avenue to display their work.
“Our job is to promote Longview,” said city tourism administrator C.J. Clayton, “and we hope this will help us do our job better by bringing in people to shop and talk about our community and the local businesses we offer a face for.”
The gift shop offers a variety of unique items celebrating Longview and East Texas, many produced locally.
“It’s amazing," City Tourism Administrator C.J. Clayton said. “We’ve have had a good response from the community, and it just feels like a really positive thing.”
Shawn Hara, with the City of Longview, said the Visit Longview Marketplace will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.