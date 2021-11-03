Longview businesses are invited to participate in a Christmas decorating contest intended to spread cheer through the holiday season.
Businesses must register by Nov. 15 to participate in the contest, which is put on by Visit Longview and the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association. This year's theme is "It's a Small World."
Participating businesses could win a cash prize. First place voters' choice receives $500 and second place receives $250. There is also a $250 prize for the creative excellence Hallmark Award.
Businesses must be in the Longview city limits. Decorations must be visible from the outside and must stay up through the end of December. Decorations should be viewable beginning Dec. 1. Voting in the contest will be Dec. 1-19 with a winner announced Dec. 21.
For more information, visit www.visitlongviewtexas.com.