Visit Longview Texas has scheduled the Discover Longview Tour on Feb. 10.
The tour includes stops at the Visit Longview Marketplace, Silver Grizzly Espresso, the Belcher Center, Longview Community Center, the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Longview World of Wonders and Wild Honey Creamery.
Tickets are $45 per person and include lunch catered by Roma's Italian Kitchen.
Discounts are available upon request for front-line customer service professionals and local partners in the hospitality and tourism industry.
Reserve a seat by email at info@visitlongviewtexas.com or phone at (903) 753-3281.