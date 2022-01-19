Visit Longview Texas will hold a Discover Longview Tour highlighting some of the city’s top dining and attractions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4.
The tour will include visits to the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Lazer X Texas, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, Texas Broadcast Museum and more.
Participants will explore Longview in a trolley, enjoy a complimentary lunch, and be more prepared to answer the question, “What’s fun to do in Longview?”
The tour costs $40 per person.
Registration for the Discover Longview Tour is available by emailing info@visitlongviewtexas.com or calling (903) 753-3281 and is open through Jan. 24.