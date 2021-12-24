Kevin Partin wants to provide a little bit of sunshine and hope to cancer patients during the holiday season. His group, Mission Remission, manages to do just that.
Partin got the idea to start the initiative in 2009, when his mother was receiving treatment for lung cancer at Texas Oncology and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
He fondly remember helping his mother put up a small Christmas tree in November of that year when she came home from the hospital.
"A few days later, she passed away," Partin said.
Soon after, he said he felt compelled to do something for the medical facilities that helped care for his mother.
"Those people that do that job every day, they're amazing," Partin said. "They make it a place that's full of comfort ... to be a place that's not so positive to go to, they make it a place of warmth and comfort there."
That's where the idea for Mission Remission came from.
Partin teamed with friends Kim Scott and Colette Forman to start the small volunteer group.
Two months before Partin's mother died, Scott lost her father to leukemia. A few years later, Forman's mother passed away from cancer, as well.
Their similar situations brought the three friends together to want to help others.
What started as a small group of friends slowly began to incorporate more members, and Mission Remission now has about 25 volunteers, Partin said.
Together, they donate small Christmas trees, wreaths, and throw blankets to local cancer patients. They got their start at Good Shepherd in 2009, added Longview Regional Medical Center the next year and then Texas Oncology-Longview Cancer Center a few years later.
The process has changed slightly in the past two years due to COVID-19, Partin said. Previously, the volunteers were able to enter patients' rooms and hand out the trees and wreaths.
"The very first year was amazing. It was a different time...we got to see the patients' faces light up (and the) reactions from the families," Partin said.
Since 2020, Mission Remission only has been able to serve patients at Texas Oncology because of strict COVID-19 regulations at both hospitals. The volunteers are required to drop off items at the facility, and staff members distribute them to patients later.
Partin hopes the group can return to the hospitals next year.
"Cancer touches so many different people. We're just happy to help," Partin said. "We're happy that the cancer center and hospitals are so receptive to it."
Scott said the group has received an overwhelming response from the community and people wanting to donate and help.
She said her granddaughter, Lainey Stephens, 11, got involved with the group's efforts two years ago.
"After that first year, she said, 'I wanna do this every year,' " Scott said.
She said during her time volunteering with the group, she has been able to meet special people, some who she still keeps in contact with.
Ultimately, she said she wants to continue to help others because of her father's influence.
"I want to keep doing it because my daddy was a giving man," Scott said. "We didn't have a whole lot growing up, but he made sure everyone else was taken care of, so I do it in his honor and in his memory."
Scott said the group's mission statement is "Bringing hope to those who may not otherwise have it — those who are fighting the ultimate fight."