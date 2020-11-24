Volunteers piled several dozen cans of cranberry sauce into a shopping cart while others organized soups and beans Monday morning at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The cans were then wheeled over to tables and added to the growing pile of goods in the more than 1,000 boxes that lined them.
“We’re feeding about 1,000 families this year,” Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive Chair Charlotte Davis said. The food will be distributed today at the Longview Exhibit Building to approved recipients.
“What we’ve really got going for us this year is that not only will they get our supplies, our boxes, but they will also be getting produce from East Texas Food Bank,” Davis said.
The produce will be included in the boxes, and extra produce is available to the rest of the community on a first-come, first-served basis, she said.
Volunteers were preparing for the 36th annual event, which looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The items will be distributed by drive-thru only.
“We’re limited to the number of people we can have here,” Davis said of volunteers. “We have to be social distanced.”
About 30 volunteers were able to help, down from previous years of more than 150. This year, volunteers were required to be at least 16 years old and had to wear face masks.
“It’s been a total change because just two months ago we didn’t think we were going to be able to do this,” Davis said. “We’re really excited that we’re able to give this to our community.”
Alicia Cerda, 21, was organizing beans Monday morning. She has volunteered for the event since 2016, when she was a high school student.
“I would always come in and I always enjoyed it because there’s a lot of people that come, and it’s just a big line,” Cerda said. “Everybody gets what they need in a box this year, kind of different.”
For Jennifer Roberts of Longview, it was her first time to volunteer for the drive. She was tasked with organizing the soup donations. There was some discussion as to whether chili should be considered a soup or a canned meat.
“One of my friends posted on Facebook and said ‘hey, this is something my kids do every year’ and she shared the link,” Roberts said. “It’s really hard to do volunteering this year, so I was afraid they wouldn’t have enough.”
The food drive has helped more than 25,000 families since the drive began in 1985. This year’s drive is in memory of Mary Helen Bair, formerly of KRFO, who served as chair of the drive for 25 years.
In the first year, the drive served 160 families. This past year, more than 1,000 families were served.
Smaller families will receive one box, a loaf of bread and a hen. Larger families will receive two boxes, two loaves of bread and a turkey. Boxes include cans of green beans, corn, peas, beans, soups, pasta, canned meat, brownie mix, jello, cranberry sauce, canned fruit and a few miscellaneous items.
“Our community has really come together with monetary donations for the expense of bread and turkeys and hens and everything that we needed,” Davis said.
Trinity School of Texas collected and donated more than 14,000 cans this year. Longview ISD donated about 10,000 cans, Davis said. University Academy of Longview and others also managed to donate many items and volunteer this year.
“It’s amazing what they did at the last minute for us,” she said.
Super 1 Foods and Brookshire’s partnered with the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive to sell bags of food needed for a meal. Davis said there were about 250 of those bags collected in addition to monetary donations and tickets from the stores.
Any additional food donations not used for the food drive are distributed to Newgate Mission, Salvation Army, Longview Community Ministries and Caring and Sharing.